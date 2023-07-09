IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Biden arrives in U.K. ahead of NATO summit as Russia’s war in Ukraine tests presidential field

    03:30
  • UP NEXT

    New drug to slow Alzheimer's comes with high price tag and warnings

    04:42

  • Rep. Garcia on Freedom Caucus : 'Republican House members are in total disarray'

    05:38

  • The Pentagon announces a shipment of cluster munitions to Ukraine as President Biden prepares for NATO summit

    03:15

  • Trump ramps up new attacks on FBI as he hit campaign trail in Las Vegas

    03:48

  • Sarah McBride wants to be the first openly transgender representative in Congress

    04:54

  • Special Counsel zeroes in on chaotic oval office meeting in final days of Trump presidency

    03:43

  • Swing state Minnesota becomes progressive paradise

    03:37

  • Fallout from Wagner Group’s failed uprising persists as President Biden heads to the NATO summit

    03:20

  • Texas law jeopardizes water mandates for workers: 'They are willing to risk people's lives'

    03:46

  • Pence’s post-election call to Arizona governor was ‘inappropriate,’ says fmr. prosecutor

    03:06

  • Impact from Supreme Court rulings loom over 2024 elections

    05:20

  • Ben Harper reflects on new album & upcoming tour

    04:15

  • Gov. DeSantis dubbed Florida the 'freest' state, then cosigned laws restricting rights

    06:29

  • As Florida pushes harsh immigration laws, Rhode Island opens doors to migrants

    03:13

  • Trump’s ‘preposterous’ reason for suing E. Jean Carroll

    02:36

  • The authoritarian implications of Kevin McCarthy’s apology to Donald Trump

    04:01

  • What the Wagner Group’s failed rebellion means for Ukraine

    03:17

  • SCOTUS decisions on Affirmative Action & Student Debt disproportionately impact Black Americans

    05:42

  • “The consequences are severe:” Rep. Jayapal on fight for abortion access one year after Dobbs decision

    05:14

American Voices

Biden arrives in U.K. ahead of NATO summit as Russia’s war in Ukraine tests presidential field

03:30

President Biden is in Europe this week for the annual NATO summit. Russia’s war in Ukraine will remain front and center during the summit as the 2024 presidential race heats up. Matt Dowd, Founder of CountryOverParty and MSNBC Political Analyst Fernand Amandi joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss how foreign policy is shaping the election. July 9, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Biden arrives in U.K. ahead of NATO summit as Russia’s war in Ukraine tests presidential field

    03:30
  • UP NEXT

    New drug to slow Alzheimer's comes with high price tag and warnings

    04:42

  • Rep. Garcia on Freedom Caucus : 'Republican House members are in total disarray'

    05:38

  • The Pentagon announces a shipment of cluster munitions to Ukraine as President Biden prepares for NATO summit

    03:15

  • Trump ramps up new attacks on FBI as he hit campaign trail in Las Vegas

    03:48

  • Sarah McBride wants to be the first openly transgender representative in Congress

    04:54

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All