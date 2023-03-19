IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • A possible six-week abortion ban in Florida would impact women in several states

  • Democrats launch pro-Biden ads in four swing states

  • 'We’ve got to monitor this for the incitement of violence': Law enforcement prepares for possible Trump indictment

  • Donald Trump claims he’ll be arrested Tuesday in connection to hush-money investigation

  • Florida Governor Ron DeSantis points to Florida as a 'blueprint' for the nation

    Banning abortion pill could have far reaching impacts beyond reproductive healthcare

    Trump likely to be indicted ‘in a matter of days’

  • Rep. Eric Swalwell calls Republican reactions to potential Trump arrest 'irresponsible'

  • Silicon Valley Bank depositors will have access to ‘all of their money’, regulators say

  • 'A policy of cruelty': Democrats, advocates rail against possible restart of migrant family detention centers

  • Former Biden Disinformation Chief speaks out about right-wing harassment campaign

  • Florida State Rep. Fentrice Driskell on Gov. DeSantis: 'This is a Governor that likes to suppress our stories.'

  • Donald Trump ramps up attacks against investigators as New York prosecutors invite him to appear before grand jury

  • The Rise of White Supremacist Propaganda in America

  • Honoring the legacy of the first American woman to spacewalk

  • Chaos ensues across U.S. over abortion rights

  • Rep. Jimmy Gomez calls GOP lawmakers 'bullies' for 'deliberate attack' against transgender Americans

  • LGBTQ+ community in George Santos’ district calling for him to resign

  • Arizona Secy. of State snubs election denier Kari Lake: ‘Who are you talking about?’

  • Anti-abortion movement escalates battle over reproductive freedom

American Voices

Banning abortion pill could have far reaching impacts beyond reproductive healthcare

A Trump appointed judge in Texas is considering a case that could get the abortion pill pulled from shelves. Meaning that women will no longer be able to legally access the pill anywhere in the U.S. Michele Goodwin joined American Voices to discuss. March 19, 2023

