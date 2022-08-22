IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Ballot measures to play key role in abortion fight

American Voices

Ballot measures to play key role in abortion fight

Abortion activists are turning to ballot measures in order to protect abortion rights across the U.S., putting it in voters’ hands to ensure people have access to the procedure. Which is a promising strategy given that most voters disapprove of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. MSNBC contributor and NYU Law professor Melissa Murray joined American Voices to discuss.Aug. 22, 2022

