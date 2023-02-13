Bad Bunny's [Spanish] performance shows institutions are failing to keep up with the new mainstream

Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny brought everyone to their feet during his 2023 Grammys performance. Viewers using closed captions had a different experience as the words [SPEAKING IN NON-ENGLISH] [SINGING IN NON-ENGLISH] splashed across the screen. American Voices host Alicia Menendez discusses how this reflects a bigger problem for Latinos living in the U.S.Feb. 13, 2023