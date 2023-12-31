Attorneys for Guatemalan teen say body camera video shows officers in Florida used excessive force in his arrest

A Guatemalan teen, Vergilio Aguilar Mendez, is charged in the death of a Florida sheriff's sergeant, but his attorney says video shows the officer made an illegal stop and search and used excessive force. NBC Latino and NBCNews.com national reporter Suzanne Gamboa joins American Voices guest host Julián Castro to discuss her reporting on this story.Dec. 31, 2023