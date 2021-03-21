Atlanta spa shootings shine light on long history of discrimination against Asian women in the U.S.07:07
The attack on three Asian-ran spas in Metro Atlanta is shining the light on what women of Asian descent face every day in America. Jessica Prois, Editorial Director of NBC Asian America and Sung Yeon Choimorrow, Executive Director of The National Asian Pacific American Women's Forum join MSNBC’s host of “American Voices” Alicia Menendez to discuss the history of anti-Asian racism in the United States.