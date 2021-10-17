As hedge funds gut local newspapers, communities are left in the dark

The November issue of The Atlantic takes a deep dive into a growing phenomenon, hedge funds taking over and gutting local papers across the country, leaving news deserts in their wake. According to the report by staff writer McKay Coppin, the loss of a local newspaper leads to lower voter turnout, increased polarization, as well as leaves local leaders unchecked for wrongdoing. Coppin joins MSNBC Alicia Menendez to further discuss the reach Alden Global Capital has on local news, and the impacts on local communities. Oct. 17, 2021