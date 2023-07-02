IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    As Florida pushes harsh immigration laws, Rhode Island opens doors to migrants

    03:13
  • UP NEXT

    Trump’s ‘preposterous’ reason for suing E. Jean Carroll

    02:36

  • The authoritarian implications of Kevin McCarthy’s apology to Donald Trump

    04:01

  • What the Wagner Group’s failed rebellion means for Ukraine

    03:17

  • SCOTUS decisions on Affirmative Action & Student Debt disproportionately impact Black Americans

    05:42

  • “The consequences are severe:” Rep. Jayapal on fight for abortion access one year after Dobbs decision

    05:14

  • Vladimir Putin’s Impossible Position

    05:22

  • Fmr. Zelenskyy adviser on Wagner revolt: ‘Any chaos in Russia is welcome’

    04:29

  • Rep. Joaquin Castro Offers Insight on Russia’s Internal Conflict

    03:40

  • Ukraine Continues Push to Join NATO Following Internal Military Rift in Russia

    05:10

  • A busy June for the United States Supreme Court

    04:25

  • How Trump’s many trials will stress-test the court system

    03:17

  • Rep. Jasmine Crockett on the justice system if GOP takes the White House: 'They will tear it down'

    05:52

  • Trump leads GOP field amid friendly foes and legal woes

    04:32

  • Director Eva Longoria: 'Flamin' Hot' film is 'love letter' to Mexican-American community

    06:28

  • Pardoning a president: Unifying or divisive?

    04:39

  • Atlanta area law enforcement preparing for possible Trump indictment in Georgia

    03:39

  • Trump tries to deflect attention away from indictment as federal government builds case based on evidence not bluster

    03:25

  • Congressional Dads Caucus focusing on policies for working families

    08:38

  • Why far-right extremists stayed home during Trump’s arraignment

    03:11

American Voices

As Florida pushes harsh immigration laws, Rhode Island opens doors to migrants

03:13

Rhode Island Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos (D-RI), an immigrant, made history when she became the state’s first Dominican-American and first Afro-Latina Lieutenant Governor in 2011. Now, she’s running for Congress and wants to expand migrant rights as states like Florida push restrictions that impact migrant workers and their communities. Lt. Gov. Matos joins MSNBC’s “American Voices” guest host Julián Castro to discuss the importance of expanding opportunities to migrants, and explains why she calls the immigration laws passed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis “evil.”July 2, 2023

  • Now Playing

    As Florida pushes harsh immigration laws, Rhode Island opens doors to migrants

    03:13
  • UP NEXT

    Trump’s ‘preposterous’ reason for suing E. Jean Carroll

    02:36

  • The authoritarian implications of Kevin McCarthy’s apology to Donald Trump

    04:01

  • What the Wagner Group’s failed rebellion means for Ukraine

    03:17

  • SCOTUS decisions on Affirmative Action & Student Debt disproportionately impact Black Americans

    05:42

  • “The consequences are severe:” Rep. Jayapal on fight for abortion access one year after Dobbs decision

    05:14

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All