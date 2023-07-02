As Florida pushes harsh immigration laws, Rhode Island opens doors to migrants

Rhode Island Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos (D-RI), an immigrant, made history when she became the state’s first Dominican-American and first Afro-Latina Lieutenant Governor in 2011. Now, she’s running for Congress and wants to expand migrant rights as states like Florida push restrictions that impact migrant workers and their communities. Lt. Gov. Matos joins MSNBC’s “American Voices” guest host Julián Castro to discuss the importance of expanding opportunities to migrants, and explains why she calls the immigration laws passed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis “evil.”July 2, 2023