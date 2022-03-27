As Biden welcomes Ukrainian refugees, U.S. immigration system ‘beset by backlogs’
03:24
Share this -
copied
The Biden administration says the U.S. will accept up to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees, but immigration advocates want to hear more detailed plans. “This month, we’ve only admitted about a dozen Ukrainian refugees,” says Krish O’Mara Vignarajah, president and CEO of Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service. She tells MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez why scaling up the resettlement process could be “daunting.”March 27, 2022
What Kentaji Brown Jackson’s confirmation hearing says about the GOP
04:36
Manhattan DA accused of dropping criminal case against Trump
02:36
President Biden evokes words of Pope John Paul II in speech in support of Ukraine
04:37
What would happen if Russia launches a chemical attack in Ukraine?
02:47
Now Playing
As Biden welcomes Ukrainian refugees, U.S. immigration system ‘beset by backlogs’