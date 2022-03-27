As Biden welcomes Ukrainian refugees, U.S. immigration system ‘beset by backlogs’

The Biden administration says the U.S. will accept up to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees, but immigration advocates want to hear more detailed plans. “This month, we’ve only admitted about a dozen Ukrainian refugees,” says Krish O’Mara Vignarajah, president and CEO of Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service. She tells MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez why scaling up the resettlement process could be “daunting.”March 27, 2022