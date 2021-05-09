As Biden administration works to reunite separated families, there are policies still separating them

NBC’s Jacob Soboroff, author of “Separated”, joins American Voices with Alicia Menendez to dig deeper into his exclusive interview with Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Michelle Brané, Executive Director of the Biden Administration’s Family Reunification Task Force. Soboroff asking what accountability looks like following the Trump administration’s family separation policy, what’s the fate and cost of Title 42, and what the Biden administration plans to do about extended family separations.