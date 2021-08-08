Arkansas Gov. Hutchinson changes course on school mask mandates as moms sue

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson now admits that he made a mistake by banning mask mandates in public schools. His change of tune comes as two mothers with young children are suing the state, seeking “protection from an irrational act of legislative madness.” Alicia Menendez sits down with the two moms – Veronica McClane and Ashley Simmons – to understand how bad the covid crisis is in Arkansas and what they believe will happen next with their lawsuit.Aug. 8, 2021