American Voices

Arizona GOP declares 'widespread fraud' contradicting new AG report finding no mass voter fraud

03:51

The Arizona Republican Party is pushing forward with the Big Lie despite a new report showing no evidence of mass fraud in the 2020 election. Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the GOP's push to make it harder to vote based on election lies. April 10, 2022

