Anti-Trump Republican group spearheads campaign against pushers of the “Big Lie”05:01
Bill Kristol, Director of the Republican Accountability Project, joins MSNBC’s host of “American Voices” Alicia Menendez to talk about the group’s brutal new billboard campaign targeting several Congressional Republicans for pushing lies about the election. The ads, which appear in their respective congressional districts, read, “You lied about the election. The Capitol was attacked.” It then urges them to resign.