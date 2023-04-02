Angela Vasquez-Giroux: Wisconsin Supreme Court could decide which votes matter in 2024

What some are touting as the most important election of the year is quickly approaching. On Tuesday Wisconsin voters will elect a new Supreme Court justice. If Judge Janet Protasiewicz is chosen, it would create a liberal majority on the court for the first time in decades. This could have major implications for the future of abortion rights and the state’s political mapping. Angela Vasquez-Giroux, Vice President of Communications & Research for NARAL-Pro-Choice America and Dr. Shawana Moore joined American Voices to discuss. April 2, 2023