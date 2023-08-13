IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    An eyewitness account of the Maui wildfires

American Voices

An eyewitness account of the Maui wildfires

In Hawaii, residents are starting the long road to recovery from this week’s unprecedented wildfires. Officials say the fire that decimated the city of Lahaina destroyed around 2,200 buildings. Most of the city’s historic landmarks were also levelled. American Voices host Alicia Menendez talks with Emerson Timmins, a Maui resident who witnessed the devastation and is hard at work to help the relief effort.Aug. 13, 2023

