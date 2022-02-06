Amid increasing legal heat, Rudy Giuliani does reality TV
06:23
Share this -
copied
Rudy Giuliani, Donald Trump's former lawyer who spearheaded the former president's attempts to overturn the 2020 election, was revealed as a contestant during a recent taping of Fox's reality series, "The Masked Singer." Giuliani was recently subpoenaed by the January 6th committee, and his appearance on the reality series reportedly prompted two judges to walk off stage.
MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez is joined by Democratic strategist Alencia Johnson and Kathryn Cramer Brownell, Phd, author of “Showbiz Politics” to discuss the impact media appearances from someone like Giuliani can have on American audiences, and how Hollywood has shaped political figures from presidents Richard Nixon to Donald Trump. Feb. 6, 2022
Missing the Target: Why the GOP’s rationale for banning books rings hollow
02:34
What’s ahead in Brian Flores’ historic lawsuit against the NFL
04:52
The extreme politics of the Republican Party
08:54
Now Playing
Amid increasing legal heat, Rudy Giuliani does reality TV
06:23
UP NEXT
What a shifting to a COVID-19 endemic might look like
06:21
RNC: Rioters engaged in 'legitimate political discourse'