Amid diplomatic talks, Zelenskyy criticizes west for 'appeasement' of Russia
05:45
Share this -
copied
As U.S. officials and allies continue to work through diplomatic measures to stop Russia from invading Ukraine, Ukraine’s president is calling out the handling of Russia’s President Putin. MSNBC’s Katie Phang is joined by National Security Reporter for The Washington Post, Missy Ryan, and Andrea Kendall-Taylor, the Former Deputy National Intelligence Officer for Russia and Eurasia, to discuss what Putin wants, what diplomacy could look like amid the growing tensions, and how the U.S. needs to respond to Russia if it does invade Ukraine. Feb. 20, 2022
Will the pandemic soon be history?
03:18
Pres. Biden to meet with the National Security Council on Ukraine
06:53
Donald Trump hit with new legal setbacks
09:43
Miami voters say they’ve been registered as Republicans against their will
05:19
Donald Trump faces slew of legal setbacks
07:15
Now Playing
Amid diplomatic talks, Zelenskyy criticizes west for 'appeasement' of Russia