American Voices

Amid diplomatic talks, Zelenskyy criticizes west for 'appeasement' of Russia

05:45

As U.S. officials and allies continue to work through diplomatic measures to stop Russia from invading Ukraine, Ukraine’s president is calling out the handling of Russia’s President Putin. MSNBC’s Katie Phang is joined by National Security Reporter for The Washington Post, Missy Ryan, and Andrea Kendall-Taylor, the Former Deputy National Intelligence Officer for Russia and Eurasia, to discuss what Putin wants, what diplomacy could look like amid the growing tensions, and how the U.S. needs to respond to Russia if it does invade Ukraine. Feb. 20, 2022

