American Federation of Teachers President: 'We feel really confident that, with mitigation and vaccines, we’re going to have as close to a normal school year as possible'03:16
As younger children become eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and the CDC loosens its masks recommendations, the head of one of the country’s largest teachers’ unions is calling for schools to fully reopen in the fall. Randi Weingarten, President of the American Federation of Teachers, joins American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss her latest announcement.