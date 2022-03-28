America’s open door for Ukrainians should be standard for refugees
02:55
Share this -
copied
The war in Ukraine is “[an] opportunity to expand the conversation about refugee resettlement,” says Ali Noorani, President and CEO of the National Immigration Forum. He joined MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez to discuss his new book “Crossing Borders: The Reconciliation of a Nation of Immigrants.”March 28, 2022
Do sanctions work?
04:05
Now Playing
America’s open door for Ukrainians should be standard for refugees
02:55
UP NEXT
QAnon conspiracy tightening its grip on the GOP
04:16
January 6 committee divided over Ginni Thomas’ texts
04:31
Judge Jackson could help restore public faith in the Supreme Court
06:35
War in Ukraine refocuses America’s role on the global stage