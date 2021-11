The Kyle Rittenhouse trial in Wisconsin and the Ahmaud Arbery murder trial in Georgia are shining the light on the threat of American vigilantism. Daily Beast columnist Wajahat Ali, Boston Globe opinion columnist Renée Graham, and Alanah Odoms, executive director of the ACLU of Louisiana joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the impact these cases have on the criminal justice system.Nov. 22, 2021