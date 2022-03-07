Alexander Vindman: America must do more to help Ukraine
07:08
As Russia further invades Ukraine, President Zelenskyy is demanding more aid from the West. Retired Army Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss how America could offer much needed help the Ukrainian people. March 7, 2022
