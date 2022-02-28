IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Ahead of primary, Texas ballot rejections spike after new voting laws

    05:39
    GOP struggles to find right message on Russia as Trump calls Putin ‘smart’

    06:45

  • Ukrainians mount fierce defense against Russian forces

    06:16

  • 'It is absolutely troubling': Texans navigate new voting laws ahead of primary

    05:44

  • Ukrainian civilians take up arms, ‘refuse to be slaves to Russia’

    06:27

  • Rep. Swalwell reacts to Putin putting nuclear forces on alert

    03:02

  • World comes together to counter Russian aggression in Ukraine

    05:12

  • Medal of Honor recipient on the reality of ground war in Ukraine

    03:50

  • NATO weapons to Ukraine could be game-changers

    03:34

  • Lawmakers call for amped humanitarian aid for Ukrainians amid Russia invasion

    04:08

  • Thousands flee Ukraine amid Russia’s violent invasion

    07:52

  • World community presents united front to stop Russia’s war with Ukraine

    06:36

  • 'The Republicans have nothing on Ketanji Brown Jackson'

    04:14

  • The push to punish Putin amid Ukraine invasion

    03:32

  • Capitol rioter who flashed gun during Jan. 6 riot arrested after fatal stabbing in Utah

    03:18

  • Breaking down the path of Putin’s aggression toward Ukraine

    07:25

  • Donald Trump claims his company has 'very low debt' amid series of legal defeats 

    08:40

  • Donald Trump could be losing status as GOP kingmaker

    06:15

  • Wisconsin GOP still trying to toss out the 2020 election results

    07:25

  • Western leaders still pushing for diplomacy as Russia invasion nears

    08:32

American Voices

Ahead of primary, Texas ballot rejections spike after new voting laws

05:39

Ahead of the primary election, election officials have rejected hundreds of mail-in ballots and the most populous counties are being hit the hardest. MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez is joined by Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and Julián Castro, MSNBC political analyst and former HUD Secretary, to discuss the challenges voters are facing, the need for federal voting rights legislation, and the recent controversial moves made by Texas Republican leaders. Feb. 28, 2022

