Ahead of primary, Texas ballot rejections spike after new voting laws
05:39
Ahead of the primary election, election officials have rejected hundreds of mail-in ballots and the most populous counties are being hit the hardest. MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez is joined by Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and Julián Castro, MSNBC political analyst and former HUD Secretary, to discuss the challenges voters are facing, the need for federal voting rights legislation, and the recent controversial moves made by Texas Republican leaders. Feb. 28, 2022
