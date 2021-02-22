AG Balderas: Canceling $50K in federal student loan debt is the quickest way to reform ‘broken, abusive system’

New Mexico Attorney General, Hector Balderas, is one of nearly 20 state attorney generals who sent a letter to Congress urging the adoption of resolutions that call on President Biden to cancel $50,000 in federal student loan debt. They join the growing call from progressive Democrats to cancel student loan debt, touting economic benefits and a step toward closing the racial wealth gap. MSNBC’s host of “American Voices” Alicia Menendez speaks with Attorney General Balderas about the impact this could have and why Biden’s suggestion to cancel $10,000 in federal student loan debt is not enough.