After Title 42, a new fight for humane immigration reform measures

MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez is joined by Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-TX) to discuss the challenges for the Biden Administration to move forward on immigration reform with a divided Congress, and a Republican party that sees politicizing the border as red meat for its base. Rep. Castro also explains that while he disagrees with some aspects of the Biden Administration’s new border policies following the end of Title 42, “they’re not doing a lot of the outright, almost intentional cruelty of the Trump Administration.” May 14, 2023