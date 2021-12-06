After Roe: Battle over abortion heads to the states
06:37
If the Supreme Court overturns or guts Roe V. Wade, states will have the power to restrict abortion access. MSNBC Contributor Melissa Murray and MSNBC Political Analyst Brittany Packnett Cunningham joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the future of reproductive rights in America.Dec. 6, 2021
After Roe: Battle over abortion heads to the states
06:37
