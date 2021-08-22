Afghan asylum seekers face hurdles put in place by the Trump administration

The race to help allies in Afghanistan reach the United States has been stymied by the former administration’s restrictions on Americas’ asylum system. Krish O'Mara Vignarajah, CEO and President of the Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service, and Jina Krause-Vilmar, President and CEO of Upwardly Global, join American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the system the Biden administration inherited, the dire situation Afghans waiting for Special Immigrant Visas are facing, and what needs to happen next to save U.S. allies still in Afghanistan. Aug. 22, 2021