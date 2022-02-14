Advocates push for immigration reform with nationwide "Day Without Immigrants" demonstrations

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Advocates push for immigration reform with nationwide "Day Without Immigrants" demonstrations02:28
UP NEXT
The Rikers Island crisis is only getting worse05:55
Jan. 6 probe and GOP loyalty to Trump loom over midterm elections05:57
Diplomatic efforts continue as Russia-Ukraine tension hits critical point06:41
Jamaica brings representation to the Winter Olympics02:55
The danger of Florida’s 'Don’t Say Gay' bill07:33
GOP leaders call Canadian truck protesters 'heroes' and 'patriots'08:22
Why middle-class Americans are getting ‘the worst of what this economy has to offer’07:26
Ukrainian Armed forces standing ready as tensions mount with Russia04:35
Republican lawmakers rally behind Canada protesters as U.S. auto industry suffers05:43
Has Facebook reached its peak?03:56
Latest jobs report reveals post-pandemic recovery for women is well behind men04:52
Jan. 6 probe widens as committee utilizes tactics typically used against 'mobsters and terrorists'10:40
How to stop the GOP’s school board takeover06:58
'Dear White Staffers': Anonymous Instagram testimonials slamming workplace culture grip Capitol Hill07:07
Minnesota mourns the police shooting death of another black man08:25
Missing the Target: Why the GOP’s rationale for banning books rings hollow02:34
What’s ahead in Brian Flores’ historic lawsuit against the NFL04:52
The extreme politics of the Republican Party08:54
Amid increasing legal heat, Rudy Giuliani does reality TV06:23
Advocates push for immigration reform with nationwide "Day Without Immigrants" demonstrations02:28
MSNBC's Alicia Menendez explains the nationwide "Day Without Immigrants" protests as advocates hope to pressure Congress to pass immigration reform. Feb. 14, 2022
Now Playing
Advocates push for immigration reform with nationwide "Day Without Immigrants" demonstrations02:28
UP NEXT
The Rikers Island crisis is only getting worse05:55
Jan. 6 probe and GOP loyalty to Trump loom over midterm elections05:57
Diplomatic efforts continue as Russia-Ukraine tension hits critical point06:41
Jamaica brings representation to the Winter Olympics02:55
The danger of Florida’s 'Don’t Say Gay' bill07:33