American Voices

Advocates push Democrats to deliver more for immigrants

07:15

The immigration measures in the House-passed spending bill face an uphill battle in the Senate. Chief Advocacy Officer for RAICES, Erika Andiola, and Sergio Gonzales, the Executive Director of Immigration Hub, join American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss how these measures will affect undocumented immigrants in America and what Democrats still need to achieve to fix the country’s broken immigration system. Nov. 21, 2021

