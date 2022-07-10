Advocates push Biden Administration to do more on guns and abortion

President Biden has passed an executive order to help people access abortions in the wake of Roe v. Wade being overturned. And congress has passed its first gun control law in nearly three decades in the wake of dozens of mass shootings. But are these pieces of legislative action enough? MSNBC contributor Jill Wine-Banks and The New Republic senior political correspondent Daniel Strauss joined Alicia Menendez on American voices to discuss.July 10, 2022