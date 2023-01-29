IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

American Voices

Advocates demand action following police killing of Tyre Nichols

05:59

The police beating of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols in Memphis is renewing national calls for police reform. Ersie Joyner III, Retired Captain from the Oakland Police Department, former criminal defense attorney Yodit Tewolde and Carmen Perez, President & CEO of Gathering for Justice joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss path forward to meaningful change. Jan. 29, 2023

