The politicized fight over what to call the border influx is missing the point; these are human beings in need of help. MSNBC’s host of "American Voices" Alicia Menendez is joined by Chief Advocacy officer at RAICES, Erika Andiola, and Jess Morales Rocketto, Chair of Families Belong Together, to discuss the realities of the humanitarian challenge at the border and how it needs to be addressed humanely.