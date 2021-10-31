Actress and director Natalie Morales on her new film ‘Language Lessons’

Cuban-American actress Natalie Morales is the director and co-star of the new comedy “Language Lessons,” shot entirely over Zoom. She talks to MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez about directing two feature films during the pandemic and Latina representation in Hollywood: “As an actor, I had to be like, ‘I might not have enough money to pay rent, but I need to stop playing the best friend or the girl who rolls her eyes at something.’”Oct. 31, 2021