IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Watch now on Peacock: Rachel Maddow joins Chris Hayes on the final stop of the “Why Is This Happening?” tour

  • Media Matters President Responds to Elon Musk Lawsuit Threat

    05:26

  • Mexico & China agree to help U.S. curb opioid crisis

    06:26

  • 'It’s inexcusable': Backlash grows over Univision’s Trump interview, cancelled Biden ads

    05:18
  • Now Playing

    Activist Raquel Willis on growing up trans in Georgia

    04:54
  • UP NEXT

    Donald Trump’s art of intimidation on the witness stand: ‘I was genuinely chilled’

    02:49

  • “It would be absolutely devastating:” Trump plans to double-down on harsh immigration policies if re-elected

    04:16

  • The high stakes of President Biden’s upcoming meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping

    03:32

  • Congress on brink of government shutdown

    03:06

  • Trump threatens political retribution if reelected

    04:02

  • What to expect from Trump’s business fraud defense

    04:36

  • Capitol Police veteran slams anti-immigrant rhetoric: 'We contribute a lot to this country'

    01:34

  • Fmr. Capitol Police officer on suicide risk after Jan. 6: 'I could have been a statistic'

    02:39

  • 'We need a clean CR': Congress facing Nov. 17 deadline to avert shutdown

    03:36

  • White House calls GOP funding bill 'a recipe for more Republican chaos'

    04:43

  • Democrats to capitalize on abortion wins for 2024

    03:44

  • Ohio senate minority leader weighs in on state’s abortion ballot initiative

    04:21

  • Donald Trump to take stand in civil fraud trial after testy testimony from his sons

    04:10

  • The major political headlines one year away from the 2024 presidential election

    04:15

  • Ohio voters consider ballot initiative to protect abortion access

    04:02

  • Congress in shambles as U.S. approaches government shutdown

    04:41

American Voices

Activist Raquel Willis on growing up trans in Georgia

04:54

Award-winning transgender advocate Raquel Willis is the author of the new memoir “The Risk It Takes to Bloom” and host of the documentary podcast “Afterlives: The Layleen Polanco Story.” She shares how losing her father changed her life and what gives her hope for the next generation of trans Americans.Nov. 19, 2023

  • Media Matters President Responds to Elon Musk Lawsuit Threat

    05:26

  • Mexico & China agree to help U.S. curb opioid crisis

    06:26

  • 'It’s inexcusable': Backlash grows over Univision’s Trump interview, cancelled Biden ads

    05:18
  • Now Playing

    Activist Raquel Willis on growing up trans in Georgia

    04:54
  • UP NEXT

    Donald Trump’s art of intimidation on the witness stand: ‘I was genuinely chilled’

    02:49

  • “It would be absolutely devastating:” Trump plans to double-down on harsh immigration policies if re-elected

    04:16

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All