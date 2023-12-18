Abortion rights advocate says every abortion is an emergency abortion

Kate Cox, the Texas woman who needed an abortion to save her life, and the Kentucky woman who has a dead fetus in her womb are clear cases of medical emergencies that went untreated due to their states’ abortion bans. Freelance journalist and abortion advocate Danielle Campoamor argues that an abortion is an emergency for any woman who desires an abortion, no matter the circumstance. She joined guest host Julián Castro on American Voices to elaborate. Dec. 18, 2023