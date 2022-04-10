A new study unveils the disproportionate impact COVID-19 has on America's poor

A new study shines a light on the pandemic's impact on America's poor. According to findings from the Poor People's Campaign study, people in low-income counties died of covid at nearly two times the rate of those in wealthier counties. Rev. William Barber, co-chair of the Poor People's Campaign, and Marisa Renee Lee, grief advocate and author of the forthcoming "Grief is Love," joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the findings of this new report and the importance of dealing with grief.April 10, 2022