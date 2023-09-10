IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Six Colorado voters sue to keep Trump off state’s 2024 ballot

    04:40

  • Enrique Tarrio: the Latino Proud Boys Leader who fought for Trump

    04:36
  • Now Playing

    A government shutdown looms

    03:42
  • UP NEXT

    “Latin Ignition” show during New York Fashion Week celebrates global impact of Latinos across creative industries

    04:35

  • Why COVID infections are on the rise

    04:11

  • Why Hurricane Lee’s rapid intensification has meteorologists and climate scientists worried

    02:53

  • Is defending Donald Trump a career breaker for Georgia Republicans?

    03:17

  • Abortion bans drain red states of doctors

    03:18

  • As Donald Trump escalates his attack on American institutions, President Biden warns of threats to Democracy

    04:25

  • South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem endorsed Trump for president despite long list of federal charges

    04:56

  • Over 2000 dead after 6.8 magnitude earthquake rocks Morocco

    02:29

  • How hateful rhetoric leads to acts of violence

    05:14

  • Pres. Biden and Trump struggle to appeal to young voters

    03:23

  • Trump 'skirting the line' with social media threats

    03:43

  • Remembering Former Governor Bill Richardson

    01:29

  • Justice Clarence Thomas and Justice Samuel Alito begin revealing their trips and gifts from Republican donors

    03:23

  • Why Trump hasn’t asked to move the Georgia case to federal court

    03:13

  • Can congress avoid a government shutdown?

    02:21

  • Noelle Nikpour: GOP Lunatic fringe focuses in on things that don't matter

    03:40

  • Julian Castro: Certain republicans have created a climate of hate

    02:01

American Voices

A government shutdown looms

03:42

Congress has until September 30th to pass 12 spending bills that will keep the government running. But hard-right House republicans say they aren’t signing off on the bills or voting to extend the deadline for funding until their demands are met. California congressman Robert Garcia joined American Voices host Alicia Menendez to discuss what’s happening on Capitol Hill. Sept. 10, 2023

  • Six Colorado voters sue to keep Trump off state’s 2024 ballot

    04:40

  • Enrique Tarrio: the Latino Proud Boys Leader who fought for Trump

    04:36
  • Now Playing

    A government shutdown looms

    03:42
  • UP NEXT

    “Latin Ignition” show during New York Fashion Week celebrates global impact of Latinos across creative industries

    04:35

  • Why COVID infections are on the rise

    04:11

  • Why Hurricane Lee’s rapid intensification has meteorologists and climate scientists worried

    02:53

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All