A Democratic Strategist hits the road to register Texas voters amid new restrictions: 'Even I’m confused'
06:08
Share this -
copied
Months after Texas Republicans passed new restrictive voting laws, confusion over new ID requirements led to the rejection of hundreds of vote-by-mail applications, according to state officials. Texas native and Democratic Strategist Tayhlor Coleman, who is living out of her van to help register voters across the state, joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez. Coleman discusses the hurdles Texans are facing because of these voting restrictions.Jan. 23, 2022
Rep. Barbara Lee: Threat to Roe v. Wade is a ‘wake-up call’
04:53
Now Playing
A Democratic Strategist hits the road to register Texas voters amid new restrictions: 'Even I’m confused'
06:08
UP NEXT
'We’re going to wake up in a post-Roe world': The fight intensifies for reproductive rights
06:28
‘This was a coup d’etat’: Trump planned to seize power using military, fake electors
08:50
DOJ announces a new unit to combat domestic terrorism but few details on how it will function
02:46
Democrats are optimistic voting rights legislation can pass despite the grim outlook