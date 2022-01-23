A Democratic Strategist hits the road to register Texas voters amid new restrictions: 'Even I’m confused'

Months after Texas Republicans passed new restrictive voting laws, confusion over new ID requirements led to the rejection of hundreds of vote-by-mail applications, according to state officials. Texas native and Democratic Strategist Tayhlor Coleman, who is living out of her van to help register voters across the state, joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez. Coleman discusses the hurdles Texans are facing because of these voting restrictions.Jan. 23, 2022