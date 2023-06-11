A Dangerous Moment For The GOP and America

In the wake of his second indictment, former President Trump has done what he does best: echo right-wing attacks and conspiracy theories to undermine the justice system and the rule of law. Even more worrying are high-ranking Republicans falling in line and defending Trump at all costs. Media Matters President Angelo Carusone and Country Over Party Founder Matt Dowd unpack these developments with American Voices host Alicia Menendez.June 11, 2023