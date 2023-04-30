IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    A bulwark against MAGA extremism

    03:16
  • UP NEXT

    Ohio lawmaker on the fight to put abortion rights on the ballot

    03:23

  • New 'Camelot' adaptation brings show into 21st century

    06:28

  • Bestselling author speaks on why healthcare is broken and grief is complicated

    03:18

  • Pence testifies before Jan. 6 grand jury as insurrection investigation looms over GOP primary

    03:22

  • NBC News: Biden preparing for reelection bid as Trump continues hold over GOP base

    05:12

  • 'Lawmakers have no choice but to listen': Young Americans lead gun reform movement

    05:02

  • Rep. Robin Kelly: Racism is the reason for high Black maternal mortality rates

    03:29

  • Supreme Court’s abortion pill ruling leaves providers in limbo

    02:48

  • Brooklyn native Linedy Genao is the first Latina to star in an Andrew Webber musical  

    05:13

  • NYT: White House, federal agencies ignored warnings of migrant child labor

    03:31

  • 'Wrong place' shootings highlight GOP’s fearmongering over crime in America

    05:13

  • Justices Alito and Thomas dissent from decision to keep medication abortion widely available

    06:24

  • President Biden’s executive order expanding care access

    01:55

  • Trump takedown of DeSantis in full swing with new endorsements & higher polling numbers

    05:07

  • Why Michigan is being considered the 'anti-Florida'

    06:30

  • President of planned parenthood reacts to SCOTUS abortion pill ruling

    04:10

  • Republican extremism turns off American voters

    02:52

  • Supreme Court weighs fate of abortion pill

    05:03

  • Fox attorneys send apology letter to judge ahead of defamation trial

    02:25

American Voices

A bulwark against MAGA extremism

03:16

President Biden has made his bid for reelection official and he’s casting his candidacy as a necessary guard against the decent into a right-wing extremist black hole. Rep. Robert Garcia shares his thoughts on the president’s campaign, extremism and a new immigration plan with American Voices host Alicia Menendez.April 30, 2023

  • Now Playing

    A bulwark against MAGA extremism

    03:16
  • UP NEXT

    Ohio lawmaker on the fight to put abortion rights on the ballot

    03:23

  • New 'Camelot' adaptation brings show into 21st century

    06:28

  • Bestselling author speaks on why healthcare is broken and grief is complicated

    03:18

  • Pence testifies before Jan. 6 grand jury as insurrection investigation looms over GOP primary

    03:22

  • NBC News: Biden preparing for reelection bid as Trump continues hold over GOP base

    05:12

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All