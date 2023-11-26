do not use

U.S. officials ‘disappointed’ Americans not among hostages released by Hamas on Saturday01:00
Delay in hostage release sends families on emotional roller coaster02:17
Hostages emerge from Gaza after delay threatened cease-fire agreement02:49
39 Palestinian prisoners have been released from three prisons01:29
Watch: 9-year-old released by Hamas reunites with father00:38
Second round of hostages expected to be released02:50
Dartmouth creating open dialogue between Jewish and Muslim students on campus02:07
Inside Qatar’s hostage release operations room03:10
24 hostages released by Hamas after 49 days of captivity04:01
West Bank celebrations greet Palestinians freed by Israel00:58
Watch Biden's full remarks as hostages released by Hamas16:11
Biden: 'These hostages have been through a terrible ordeal'03:49
13 women and children hostages back in Israel02:42
Full special report: Israeli hostages released by Hamas10:09
No Americans among first few hostages released amid ceasefire02:15
13 Israeli hostages released amid temporary ceasefire06:56
'We're hoping our family members will be released this week': Martin Fletcher04:53
Gazans stream north despite Israel warning the war is not over00:53
WATCH: Gazans in Khan Younis on the move after cease-fire comes into effect01:08
