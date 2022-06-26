IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

American Voices

1849 Abortion ban back in effect with Roe v. Wade overturned 

04:30

Doctors in Wisconsin had to immediately halt abortion procedures when the Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade Friday. A state law, which was passed in 1849, criminalizes abortions in Wisconsin. Roe upended that 1849 law but now that Roe has been overturned, abortions are once again banned in the state. Tanya Atkinson, president of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin, joined American Voices to discuss a path forward.June 26, 2022

