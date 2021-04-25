IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

'You see a lot of people doing acrobatics to show why Ma’Khia deserved to die, not why she deserved to live'

The fatal police shooting of 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant is sparking demands for accountability and igniting conversation about how race and gender played a role in the way law enforcement interacted with her.  Dr. Monique W. Morris, President and CEO of “Grantmakers for Girls of Color” and Author of "PUSHOUT: The Criminalization of Black Girls in Schools", Treva Lindsey, Professor of Women’s Studies at Ohio State University, and Brittney Cooper, Author of "Eloquent Rage: A Black Feminist Discovers Her Superpower," and Associate Professor of Women's and Gender Studies and Africana Studies at Rutgers University joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez. April 25, 2021

