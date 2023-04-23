'Wrong place' shootings highlight GOP’s fearmongering over crime in America

A teen shot after ringing the wrong doorbell. A cheerleader shot for getting into the wrong car. A 20-year-old woman shot and killed after pulling in the wrong driveway. A week of senseless shootings is highlighting America’s growing gun violence epidemic as right-wing media amplifies misinformation about crime. Angelo Carusone, CEO of Media Matters and Andy Kroll, Reporter at ProPublica joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss how GOP lawmakers are distorting the reality about crime in America. April 23, 2023