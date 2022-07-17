'What are they telling us, it can happen again': Lessons learned from former Oath Keeper’s Jan. 6th testimony

In his testimony before the Jan. 6th Committee, Former Oath Keeper Jason Van Tatenhove warned “all bets are off” if Donald Trump is re-elected. MSNBC’s Katie Phang is joined by MSBC National Security Analyst Frank Figliuzzi to discuss the impact of hearing testimony from rioters and former extremist group members.July 17, 2022