'We’re seeing a lot of mistruths': Combatting GOP criticisms over Biden’s student loan debt plan

MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez is joined by the Co-Founder of Debt Collective, Astra Taylor, and Senior Editor for Insider, Kadia Tubman, to discuss the activism that lead to President Biden’s student debt relief plan, what needs to happen next, and how Republican criticism over the plan pits Americans against Americans. Astra Taylor tells Alicia, “if debt cancelation really benefited the wealthy, Republicans would have done it already.” Aug. 28, 2022