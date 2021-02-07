‘We’re not wired for this. We’re not wired to sustain this trauma.’

One month out from the January 6th insurrection, Democrats are condemning Republicans for their attempts to minimize the attack and their failure to reign in the rising extremist voices within their party. MSNBC’s host of “American Voices” Alicia Menendez speaks with Nelba Marquez-Green, whose daughter was a victim of the Sandy Hook shooting, about the dangers of allowing extremism to flourish unchecked and how “pain denial” must be stopped.