  • Sen. Mitch McConnell suggests black voters are different from Americans

  • Rep. Barbara Lee: Threat to Roe v. Wade is a ‘wake-up call’

  • A Democratic Strategist hits the road to register Texas voters amid new restrictions: 'Even I’m confused'

    'We’re going to wake up in a post-Roe world': The fight intensifies for reproductive rights

    ‘This was a coup d’etat’: Trump planned to seize power using military, fake electors

  • DOJ announces a new unit to combat domestic terrorism but few details on how it will function 

  • Democrats are optimistic voting rights legislation can pass despite the grim outlook

  • Turning negative internet posts into empowering poetry

  • Saving our planet and the right to vote

  • Follow the money trail that led to the insurrection

  • Fighting the GOP plot to make it harder for Americans to vote

  • Why the GOP fears voting reform

  • Gerrymandered Ohio map deemed unconstitutional

  • New research reveals link between misogyny and far-right extremism

  • 'This one is a no brainer': The case for reinstating paid family leave

  • Georgia State Rep. Dr. Jasmine Clark: 'We cannot out-organize voter suppression'

  • Rep. Mondaire Jones: 'The right to vote is the infrastructure of our democracy'

  • Novel tackling racism and police brutality banned from schools

  • DOJ creates new task force to combat domestic terrorism

  • One hostage released uninjured from Texas synagogue, police say

American Voices

'We’re going to wake up in a post-Roe world': The fight intensifies for reproductive rights

As the Supreme Court's landmark Roe V. Wade decision hits 49 years, reproductive rights are at risk more than ever. MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez is joined by MSNBC Contributor and NYU law professor Melissa Murray, and former Texas State Senator Wendy Davis, to discuss the Supreme Court’s decision to keep the Texas abortion ban in place, the fate of Roe V. Wade, and what the political fight for reproductive rights must look like moving forwardJan. 23, 2022

