'We’re going to wake up in a post-Roe world': The fight intensifies for reproductive rights

As the Supreme Court's landmark Roe V. Wade decision hits 49 years, reproductive rights are at risk more than ever. MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez is joined by MSNBC Contributor and NYU law professor Melissa Murray, and former Texas State Senator Wendy Davis, to discuss the Supreme Court’s decision to keep the Texas abortion ban in place, the fate of Roe V. Wade, and what the political fight for reproductive rights must look like moving forwardJan. 23, 2022