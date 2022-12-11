IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    'We’re fighting for all families and all kids': Texas family shines light on impact of anti-trans bills

    06:52
  • UP NEXT

    Attack on North Carolina power stations are not isolated incidents

    01:31

  • Significance of Viktor Bout’s freedom

    04:29

  • Donald Trump’s very bad week of legal and political setbacks

    05:43

  • Latina workers continue facing wage gap

    03:12

  • Dozens of Americans remain wrongfully detained abroad

    03:22

  • Rep. Swalwell calls out Sinema’s ‘tone deaf’ departure from the Democratic Party

    03:39

  • Why a federal judge declined to hold Trump in contempt

    02:49

  • Why hate speech is skyrocketing on Twitter

    04:50

  • Hillary Clinton on the fight against autocracy in the U.S. and abroad

    07:15

  • Pence says he’s still deciding whether to testify in federal Jan. 6 investigation

    03:05

  • Warnock fights for moderate-leaning voters in final stretch of GA Senate runoff

    04:56

  • 'This is a big improvement': The case for kicking off Democratic primaries with more diverse states

    03:17

  • Outgoing Congress prioritizes Electoral Count Reform Act

    03:43

  • Mar-a-Lago judge faces ‘serious reputational damage’ for appointing special master

    02:52

  • Warnock and Walker sprint to the finish in Georgia Senate runoff

    03:25

  • The systemic problems at the root of Jackson, Mississippi’s water crisis

    03:40

  • Hillary Clinton on women’s rights: 'We’ve got to keep fighting'

    04:45

  • Hillary Clinton to Democrats: 'We have to win political power'

    07:03

  • Georgia voters shatter single day early voting record ahead of Senate runoff

    04:41

American Voices

'We’re fighting for all families and all kids': Texas family shines light on impact of anti-trans bills

06:52

Despite big wins for Democrats in the midterm elections, the reality can feel different for families with transgender children in states still run by Republicans. Texas is one example.  Amber and Adam Briggle, who have a 14-year-old trans son, have found themselves under investigation by the state’s Department of Family and Protective Services a few months ago. MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez is joined by Amber and Adam Briggle, who discuss what their family has been through, and the ongoing need to protect trans kids across the country.  Dec. 11, 2022

  • Now Playing

    'We’re fighting for all families and all kids': Texas family shines light on impact of anti-trans bills

    06:52
  • UP NEXT

    Attack on North Carolina power stations are not isolated incidents

    01:31

  • Significance of Viktor Bout’s freedom

    04:29

  • Donald Trump’s very bad week of legal and political setbacks

    05:43

  • Latina workers continue facing wage gap

    03:12

  • Dozens of Americans remain wrongfully detained abroad

    03:22

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All