'We’re fighting for all families and all kids': Texas family shines light on impact of anti-trans bills

Despite big wins for Democrats in the midterm elections, the reality can feel different for families with transgender children in states still run by Republicans. Texas is one example. Amber and Adam Briggle, who have a 14-year-old trans son, have found themselves under investigation by the state’s Department of Family and Protective Services a few months ago. MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez is joined by Amber and Adam Briggle, who discuss what their family has been through, and the ongoing need to protect trans kids across the country. Dec. 11, 2022