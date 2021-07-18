‘We need to focus on the Cuban people’s struggle’02:56
Cubans and Americans protesting in solidarity are entering their second week calling attention to the need for basic necessities for Cubans and demanding an end to the communist regime. Amalia Dache, Associate Professor for the Graduate School of Education at the University of Pennsylvania, joins American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the humanitarian crises fueling the movement and explains why this moment is different from the past.