'We need more humanity': End of Title 42 allows for reset on how America addresses immigration 

With the pandemic-era border policy, Title 42, set to end on May 11, House Republicans are planning to vote on a sweeping hardline border security package. MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez is joined by MSNBC contributor Paola Ramos and Jamal Simmons, former Communications Director for the Vice President of the United States, to discuss the effect of the Republican focus on militarizing the border over addressing the humanitarian challenges, and how the White House can reset the debate on immigration.May 8, 2023